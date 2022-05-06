Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.

Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May).

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

Hagerty was best known for starring as building superintendent Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler’s apartment building and he first appeared in “The One Where Heckles Dies“, when the group of pals are cleaning Mr Heckles’ apartment.

His most popular appearance in the show among Friends fans was probably in “The One With the Ballroom Dancing”, which saw Joey agreeing to help Mr Treeger practise his ballroom dancing to appease him, after he had threatened to throw Monica and Rachel out of their apartment for illegal subletting.

It is also revealed at one point that he attends yoga class with Ross.

Mr Treeger is the last character to be mentioned by name in the entire series, which ended in 2004. In “The Last One”, Monica tells the gang to leave their keys for Treeger.

