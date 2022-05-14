Mika performs ‘Grace Kelly’ at Eurovision Song Contest

Mika took to the stage on Saturday night performing a medley of tracks at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The Lebanon-born singer – real name Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr – was host for the event in Italy alongside Italian TV personality Alessandro Cattelan and Italian singer Laura Pausini.

The singer also wowed crowds in attendance and viewers at home with a performance that included his hit 2007 track Grace Kelly.

