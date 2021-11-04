Migrant dies while attempting to cross the English Channel, one person still missing

A migrant has died crossing the channel and another is missing after trying to reach the UK, the French authorities have said.

One migrant was pulled from the water unconscious and was later pronounced dead when rescuers returned to shore, it has been reported.

More than 400 people were rescued during a rescue operation in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday, according to the authorities.

French officials confirmed that the rescue mission took place after a small boat capsized off the coast of Dunkirk.

This is the second death in a week of someone attempting to cross the channel. Three migrants were reported to have drowned after falling overboard near the coast of Harwich, Essex last week.

Several ships from the French navy, coast guard and customs authorities were involved in the operation.

News of the tragedy comes as new figures compiled by the PA news agency show that more than 20,000 people attempted to cross the channel this year.

Some 19,756 people succeeded in reaching UK shores in small boats since the start of the year, according to this data. That is more than double the total for 2020.

On Tuesday more than a dozen migrants were filmed sitting on a sinking dinghy in the channel. They had to be rescued by a passing ferry.

The captain of the ship apologised to passengers on the route, saying: “We had to stop and rescue 13 migrants in distress whose boat had run out of fuel and was sinking.”

Following a surge of channel crossings on Monday, Dan O’Mahoney, the UK’s clandestine channel threat commander, said: “These journeys are illegal, dangerous, unnecessary and facilitated by violent criminal gangs profiting from misery.

“We are working with the French to stop boats leaving their beaches and crack down on the criminals driving these crossings.”

