Middle East Green Initiative Summit: Recap on the live coverage from Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is hosting the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh today (25 October).
The Summit is an extension of the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum and the ancillary event, Youth Green Summit, both addressing Saudi Arabia’s climate pledges as well as the initiatives that will shape the country’s sustainable future.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched SGI Forum on 23 October by doubling the targets set for reducing carbon emissions, as well as setting out goals for increasing protected areas in Saudi Arabia to 30 per cent and planting 10 billion trees.
As part of the MGI Summit, the crown prince will be building on the pledges and discussions that have taken place in the previous two days by welcoming contributions from heads of state from around the world.
During the event, the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Saudi Arabia’s climate pledges as part of SGI, a whole-of-government initiative focused on climate action.
This was followed by panels and discussions throughout the day that delved into the initiatives that will help Saudi Arabia achieve its climate goals.
An ancillary event, the Youth Green Summit, followed on 24 October, and explored how countries can incorporate viewpoints and inputs from young voices and how young people can engage in climate action.
The Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit is an extension of the SGI event, with world leaders gathering in Riyadh to join in climate discussions ahead of Cop26.
The Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit will be hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He is expected to outline Saudi Arabia’s vision for making the world a greener and more sustainable place.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Boden are among those in the Saudi capital for the event.
Also in attendance is John Kerry, the first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate for the United States, who is expected to make a special address.
During the Youth Green Summit on 24 October, panelists discussed the role of education in the climate sphere.
Renowned architect William McDonough was in conversation with Mishari Al-Saud, co-founder and chairman of the Environmental Development Association, to discuss how governments can shift their educational curriculum towards creating positive change in the sustainability sector.
The speakers urged young people to take part in climate innovation and “follow their instincts” to design better initiatives to help safeguard the future of the planet.
Empowering women and increasing diversity is a key concern for the Saudi energy ministry, a senior policy analyst has said.
Noura Alissa, speaking exclusively to Independent TV at the Youth Green Initiative (YGI) in Riyadh, emphasised the ministry’s focus on attracting a range of talent under Vision 2030, the initiative to transform the country from the ground up.
“Women empowerment has been a trend across the country, both inside and outside the energy sector,” she said.
The Red Sea Project – one of the initiatives highlighted during the SGI Forum – is set to become one of the world’s top dream destinations for travellers, says an influencer with over 1.1m followers.
Eco-conscious content creator and traveller Chelsea Kauai, who was invited to explore the site’s development and dive in its coral-rich waters, called the experience “wildly interesting and fascinating” during an interview with Independent TV.
The project, currently scheduled to open to visitors at the end of 2023, will offer up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 properties across 22 islands, mountain and desert locations. Built with sustainability in mind, it has been called the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism initiative.
The CEO of the Soudah Development Company has said that building in a sustainable way is a “guiding principle” not just for his team, but for Saudi Arabia as a whole during an exclusive interview with Independent TV.
Speaking at the SGI Forum, Husameddin AlMadani, who’s leading the development of a sustainable tourism project, said: “It’s not just a priority, it’s actually a guiding principle for our development and master planning project.”
“We take sustainability very seriously. It’s something… His Royal Highness the Crown Prince has made clear”, he added.
Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud made the comments during a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, which took place in Riyadh at the weekend.
During the session, she also called on global leaders to deliver on climate action.
The Middle East Green Initiative Summit is due to begin shortly.
The event is being led by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also spearheaded the country’s climate pledges as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.
The Crown Prince is expected to outline Saudi Arabia’s vision for making the world a greener and more sustainable place.
Several heads of state will then be weighing in on the climate discussions as part of the Summit.
There will also be talks around how green financing can help governments and businesses achieve climate goals, with experts from the financial world giving their input.
Heads of state from around the world are participating in the MGI Summit.
Among those in Riyadh include Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Boden.
Leaders from several of Saudi Arabia’s neighbouring countries are also in attendance, including Prime Minister of Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah II.
Also in attendance is John Kerry, the first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate for the United States.
Previously the US Secretary of State, Kerry has long pushed for ambitious climate targets to keep the world in line with the Paris Agreement’s commitments.
He will be making a special address as part of the Summit.
