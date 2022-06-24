Mick Lynch says rail workers are treated as ‘out of fashion’ after Covid pandemic

The government lauded rail workers as “heroes” during the pandemic and then treated them as “out of fashion”, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers general secretary told BBC Question Time on Thursday (23 June).

Union members voted to go on train strikes over job conditions and pay on Tuesday (21 June) and Thursday (23 June), with a third walkout planned for Saturday (25 June).

“[Rail workers] worked all the way through the pandemic…they’re being told now as a result of that, is that you’re out of fashion, you’re out of date,” Mick Lynch said.

