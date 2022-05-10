Michelle Williams is pregnant, expecting third baby: ‘It’s totally joyous’

Michelle Williams has announced she is expecting her third child.

According to Variety, the celebrated actress and her husband, Thomas Kail, will be welcoming their second child together in the fall.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams said in an interview with Variety on Tuesday. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Hart, in 2020 shortly after tying the knot in a private ceremony. Williams also has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.

The Greatest Showman actress opened up about giving birth to her son during lockdown, and how raising a young child helped remind her that “life goes on” during a pandemic.

“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that,” Williams said. “He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Williams, 41, and Kail, 44, began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the limited series Fosse/Verdon, which Kail directed. The Tony-award winning director is also known for his work directing the Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals, In the Heights and Hamilton.

Williams received critical acclaim for her role as dancer Gwen Verdon, for which she received both the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award for best actress. While accepting the 2020 Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, the then-expecting mother thanked Kail during her acceptance speech.

“Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this with you,” the actress said, before praising her teenaged daughter. “Matilda, it’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor – it’s another thing to be completely honest as a human being. And that’s just who you are and how you live, and you teach me just by being you.”

Williams began dating Ledger in 2004 after the two starred in Brokeback Mountain. They welcomed daughter Matilda in 2005 and broke up two years later. In 2008, the Dark Knight actor died from an accidental drug overdose.

“I never gave up on love,” the actress told Vanity Fair in 2018. “I always say to Matilda: ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”

