Michelle Obama teams up with mothers of Alicia Keys, Zendaya, and more in vaccine PSA

Michelle Obama has teamed up with other famous mothers for a new Covid vaccine PSA.

The former first lady shared the clip in a recent social media post, writing: “I’m joining these incredible moms to share a message – how important it is to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and get a booster, too.”

She appears in the video alongside six other mothers: Sharon Feldstein (the mother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein), Pauletta Washington (the mother of John David Washington), Terria Joseph (the mother of Alicia Keys), Patsy Noah (the mother of Adam Levine), Claire Stoermer (the mother of Zendaya), and Robin Paul (the mother of NBA star Chris Paul).

The video is modelled like a movie trailer, with a voiceover narrating: “From the moms who brought you Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, John David Washington, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Zendaya, the NBA’s Chris Paul, and Sasha and Malia – we mean, like, literally brought them into the world – yes, the moms of Your Mom Cares have assembled with a message and a mission: to get you vaccinated.”

The humorous clip then lists some of the “mom powers” the mother may employ to convince others to get vaccinated, such as “bribery”, “guilt”, “wisdom”, “texting way too many times”, and “handcrafted gifts”.

“And if that doesn’t work,” the voiceover adds, “they’ll go to the ultimate mom power: speaking from the heart.”

Michelle Obama appears at the end of the clip telling viewers: “You don’t need to be a mom to be a superhero. You can keep yourself and those around you safe by getting your Covid vaccine or booster today.”

She then directs them to vaccines.gov for more information.

The importance of the Covid vaccine booster has been stressed amid the spread of the Omicron variant, which accounted for 73 per cent of new infections in the US last week.

Vaccines do not offer as much protection against Omicron as they did against other variants of the virus, although they still help significantly. Lab tests show that while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling Omicron.

Additional reporting by AP

