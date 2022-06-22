Michelle Obama hails Beyonce’s new song Break My Soul

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Michelle Obama has hailed Beyoncé Knowles’ new single Break My Soul as “the song we all need right now”, after its release on Tuesday 21 June.

“Queen @Beyoncé you’ve done it again!” Ms Obama tweeted in support of the Single Ladies singer, adding “I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

The two have been friends for years, after Beyoncé performed at the 2009 inaugural ball as well as President Obama’s inauguration in 2013.

Click here to read our free newsletter

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Michelle Obama hails Beyonce’s new song Break My Soul