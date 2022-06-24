Michelle Obama has expressed her heartbreak over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

On Friday, just moments after the Supreme Court’s ruling eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in the US, the former first lady shared a statement condemning the decision.

“I am heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their bodies,” Ms Obama wrote. “I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land – a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions.

“A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born.

“That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again.”

In the statement, Ms Obama said that she is heartbroken for those who will be impacted by the decision to overturn the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right, such as the “teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won’t be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions,” or the “mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term”.

The former first lady also acknowledged the implications the decision will have on healthcare workers, who may risk jail time if they help those seeking abortions.

More follows…

Source Link Michelle Obama expresses heartbreak over Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade: ‘Horrifying’