Michelle Obama celebrates the new year with photo of herself and ‘boo’ Barack: ‘Best couple ever’

Fans of the Obamas are praising the former first lady and president as “the best couple” after Michelle Obama shared a photo of herself and Barack celebrating the new year.

On 1 January, Michelle uploaded a photo of the couple to her social media accounts, where she could be seen wearing a black romper, black heels, an embroidered blazer and celebratory 2022 glasses, and posing alongside her husband of nearly 30 years.

In the photo, which sees Michelle pursing her lips and resting her arm around her husband’s shoulders, Barack, who is also wearing the same novelty glasses, can be seen dressed in gray pants and a button-down shirt in a complementary shade and holding his wife’s hand.

The former first lady captioned the sweet photo: “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

On Instagram, the picture of the Obamas has been liked more than 5.2m times, with thousands of people praising the happy couple’s loving relationship.

“It’s the boo part for me,” one person commented, while another said: “I can’t. I just love them so much.”

Someone else added: “Coolest first couple ever…happy new year to you both.”

The post also prompted well-wishes from celebrities such as Rita Wilson, who wrote: “Happy New Year!!” and Julia Roberts, who shared two kissing-face emojis.

On Twitter, where Michelle’s post was liked an additional 1m times, fans also shared their praise for the couple, with one person tweeting: “I miss the hell out of these two.”

“I‘m pretty sure this is my favourite picture of them ever. That vibe,” someone else wrote.

While the former president did not share the photo on his own social media accounts, he did take the opportunity to express his hopes for the new year.

“I’m hopeful about 2022. This year will undoubtedly have its challenges, just like 2021 did. But we’ve made it this far – and I still believe we can build a brighter future together. Happy New Year!” he wrote on Twitter.

The praise for the former first couple comes ahead of their 30th wedding anniversary, which they will celebrate on 3 October.

