Michael Masi ‘robbed’ Lewis Hamilton of the F1 title, Toto Wolff claims

Toto Wolff has accused FIA race director Michael Masi of “robbing” Lewis Hamilton of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ title.

The Brit was searching for an eighth world crown but saw his hopes evaporate when it was decided that, under a late safety car in Abu Dhabi, lapped cars would be able to unlap themselves prior to the race restarting.

The call saw title rival Verstappen able to close the gap and ultimately pass Hamilton on the final lap to secure his maiden title.

The decision Masi made has come in for heavy criticism with Wolff furious and Mercedes lodging two protests immediately after the race.

Both were subsequently thrown out with Mercedes later deciding against taking the matter further, effectively confirming Verstappen as champion.

Wolff has been left extremely disappointed by what he sees as an unjust ending to the season.

“The decisions that have been taken in the last four minutes of this race have robbed Lewis Hamilton of a deserved world championship,” he said. “His driving, particularly in the last four races, was faultless.

“He had a commanding lead on Sunday in Abu Dhabi from the get-go. He won the start and he never gave the lead away again. And robbing him in the last lap of the race is unacceptable.

“That’s why from a personal standpoint, from a professional standpoint, my values, my sense of integrity, just isn’t compatible to the decisions that have been made on Sunday. And it is up to the FIA to decide going forward how these decisions, these situations can be avoided.”

The chaotic ending was not what the sport wanted after a fabulous season and such an exciting title race between Hamilton and Verstappen.

The FIA have promised a “detailed analysis and clarification exercise” into what went on at the end of the race with Wolff of the belief that inconsistencies in “the execution of the regulations” need to be ironed out.

“If you look at most of the controversies that have happened this year it was about sporting decisions on the track, the inconsistency of the execution of the regulations on track,” he added.

“It’s one thing to drive hard and to have difference of opinion among the drivers and the teams. It is in the nature of the game. But inconsistent decision-making leads to controversies, leads to polarisation and that was the ground for many of the totally unnecessary controversies on the track.”

