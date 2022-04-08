Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is the new face of KVD Beauty

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, has fronted her first beauty campaign.

The 24-year-old actor and model made her beauty brand debut as the first face for KVD Beauty to help launch its new Tattoo Pencil Liner.

KVD Beauty, formerly known as Kat Von D Beauty, was launched in 2008 by tattoo artist Katherine von Drachenberg.

Von Drachenberg sold her shares of the brand in January 2020 to Kendo, a beauty brand incubator owned by LVMH, where it relaunched as KVD Beauty.

In a statement about the partnership, Jackson said: “As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity.

“I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they’re 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”

The new product was inspired by the brand’s best-selling liquid liner. Tara Loftis, global vice president of marketing and public relations at KVD Beauty said Jackson “exemplifies so much of what KVD Beauty stands for – kindness, discovery and individuality, to name a few”.

Loftis added: “As graceful as she is beautiful, we are so excited to be partnering with such an inspiring, powerful woman as our new brand ambassador and the face of Tattoo Pencil Liner. We know this partnership will be a great success, and there’s no one we’d rather work with than Paris for this exciting journey.”

Jackson made her runway debut at Jean Paul Gaultier’s final couture show in 2020. She had also starred in campaigns for Stella McCartney and Calvin Klein.

She was just 11 years old when her father died in 2009. Her brothers, Prince and Prince Michael were aged 12 and seven respectively.

