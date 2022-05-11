Michael Gove tells people to ‘calm down’ in Scouse accent in bizarre interview

Michael Gove has ruled out an emergency budget to provide help to those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
In a bizarre interview with the BBC, the cabinet minister adopted a Liverpudlian accent to tell people to “calm down” over the lack of extra financial help before the autumn budget.
“It’s example of some commentators trying to take a statement that is commonsensical, turning it into – capital letters – a big news story, when the Treasury quite rightly say, ‘Calm down’,” the minister told BBC Breakfast.
