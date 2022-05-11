Michael Gove tells people to ‘calm down’ in Scouse accent as he rules out emergency budget

Michael Gove has said there will be no emergency budget this summer – insisting that the issue was “no big deal” despite the mounting cost of living crisis.

In a bizarre interview with BBC, the cabinet minister used a Liverpudlian accent to suggest that people to “calm down” over the lack of any extra financial support before the autumn budget.

It follows confusion over Boris Johnson’s remarks that more help would be revealed in “the days to come”, before the Treasury ruled out further short-term financial measures.

“The prime minister was making the point we are constantly looking at ideas to relieve the pressure on people facing incredibly tough times – but that doesn’t amount to an emergency budget,” Mr Gove told BBC Breakfast.

The minister added: “It’s example of some commentators trying to take a statement that is commonsensical, turning it into – capital letters – a big news story, when the Treasury quite rightly say, ‘Calm down’.”

Mr Gove claimed the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey had tried to stir the confusion into a “media whirlpool” – saying the issue was “no big deal” and people should “get it in proportion”.

The senior Tory also said the Lib Dem leader “doesn’t have a scooby”.

The levelling up minister claimed Labour and Lib Dems have no “whizz bang ideas” to address the cost of living crisis – despite ruling out their calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits.

Mr Johnson’s government was accused of abandoning British families to a life of poverty, after Queen’s Speech contained no new measures to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Labour said it was “thin” legislative agenda while one think tank described the package as “cosmetic surgery for an economy facing a heart attack”.

Senior ministers, including the PM and chancellor Rishi Sunak, are assessing proposals from cabinet colleagues for money-saving measures that can be achieved without cost to the government.

Mr Gove said cabinet minister had discussed cost-free measures on Tuesday evening, but did not reveal what they were.

He said the government will be “saying more and doing more” to help people with the cost of living crisis. “But that doesn’t amount to an emergency budget,” he told Sky News. “Policy initiatives will be announced by indivudual departments in due course.”

