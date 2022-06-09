Michael Gove says it was ‘mistake’ to ruin Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid in 2016

Michael Gove said he made a “mistake” by ruining Boris Johnson’s bid to become Conservative Party leader in 2016 and claimed he remains an “enthusiastic” supporter of the prime minister.

The cabinet minister said he regretted betraying his colleague and running for the Tory leadership when David Cameron resigned in the wake of the Brexit referendum six years ago.

“I made a mistake in 2016 – a misjudgement. If you’ve been in politics for a little while as I have, there are always mistakes,” Mr Gove said.

