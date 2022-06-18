Michael Gove criticises Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s leadership

Michael Gove spoke of his Levelling Up White Paper during a Yorkshire Conservatives conference by criticising the work of Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham.

“Whatever one thinks of any policy or proposition Andy Burnham has put forward, it’s definitely the case that there has been a scrutiny and accountability gap,” he said via video call.

“The levelling-up and regeneration bill includes powers to ensure strengthened scrutiny and stronger accountability of mayors of combined authorities.”

He went on to highlight how ‘vital’ it was for him to be held to account for better governance.

