Michael Gove criticised for ‘silly voices’ as families ‘struggle to survive’

Michael Gove has been criticised for “using silly voices” as he appeared to attempt American and Scouse accents during a broadcast interview.

The Communities Secretary was talking about the prospect of an emergency budget on BBC Breakfast to deal with the cost-of-living crisis when he broke into the different accents.

Mr Gove said the words “an emergency budget” and “a major, capital letters, big news story” in what appeared to be an American accent.

He also said “calm down” in a Scouse accent, which reminded viewers of comedian Harry Enfield’s sketch.

Mr Gove told the programme: “In fact, when the Treasury quite rightly say ‘calm down’, then people, instead of recognising that they’ve overinflated the story in the first place, then say ‘oh this is clearly a split’.”

Labour’s Lisa Nandy tweeted a clip of Mr Gove speaking on the programme and said: “What is he doing!?

“Making jokes and using silly voices while families across the country are struggling to survive.

“This isn’t a game (or an Oxford Union debate!). People are having to choose between heating and eating.

“Take it seriously. Do your job.”

