Michael Fabricant suggests bar should be installed in No 10 to avoid illegal parties

Michael Fabricant has suggested a bar should be installed in Downing Street to avoid illegal parties.

The Tory MP made his comments as he defended Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who on Tuesday received fines from the Metropolitan Police for attending rule-breaking gatherings at Number 10 during lockdown.

“You go on about booze being wheeled in [by a suitcase], that had been done for a long time,” Mr Fabricant said.

“In my view, they should just have a bar in Downing Street, just as there is in the Palace of Westminster.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.