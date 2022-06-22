Miami plane crash – live: Aircraft with 126 passengers catches fire after crash landing at Florida airport

Plane emergency at Miami International Airport

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.

Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.

The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.

It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.

Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said.

Show latest update 1655877494 Brother provides update on injured passenger: ‘It was crazy’ Edgar Rincon, the brother of one of the passengers, provided updates on his sister, who suffered a minor injury following the crash. “She was very nervous. She got hit in the knee. It’s not broken, but she got an injury in the knee,” he told CBS News, adding that while she was hurt, she did not have to go to the hospital. “She said it was crazy running out of it, running out of the aircraft, she lost her shoes and everything, and everyone was crazy there.” Namita Singh 22 June 2022 06:58 1655876302 It’s a miracle more people were not hurt in crash, says aviation expert Weighing in on the crash at Miami International Airport, aviation expert Scott Harrington told CBS News that it is a miracle that more people were not hurt in the plane crash. “Absolutely, it seemed like… again I’m not exactly sure of the specifics of this flight… but it seemed like the pilots did a good job to keep it all in one piece. To get it stopped so the plane could be stopped in a position so rescue equipment can access the airplane,” he said. Pilots are trained to be calm in such situations, he added. “We are just hyper focused. Our brain goes into flight mode. We are focused on the problem, focused on taking care of the solution as much as we can. Sometimes if a mechanical part breaks, there’s really not a whole lot we can do.” Namita Singh 22 June 2022 06:38 1655872814 Miami-Dade County mayor arrives at the scene Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava was briefed by fire and rescue services personnel after she arrived at the scene of the crash. “Apparently a tire burst, and then it went back up and came back down, and the landing was so hard that the entire landing apparatus was destroyed and the belly of the plane is on the ground,” Ms Cava told media as she confirmed that three people were injured in the crash. Namita Singh 22 June 2022 05:40 1655870232 NTSB sending investigators to scene of crash on Wednesday ICYMI: The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 and it says it will send a team of investigators to the incident site on Wednesday. Graeme Massie 22 June 2022 04:57 1655870144 What happened during the crash? A jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, before coming to rest in a grassy area beside the runway. The fire followed the collapse of that landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage. The plane collided with several objects after it veered off the runway, including a crane tower and a small building in the area, reported News 7. Namita Singh 22 June 2022 04:55 1655869293 ‘I thought I was going to die’ Passengers share the horrifying experience as they recounted the crash landing of their plane at Miami International Airport. “I thought I was going to die,” Paola Garcia told 7 News. “All the windows were broken, and someone like, broke his leg and arm,” she said adding that she ran to the exit as soon as the plane came to a stop and made her way to the tarmac as black smoke billowed. “I started running and I jumped, and I thought it was going to explode.” A video shows a plane at Miami International Airport after an emergency landing, in this screengrab obtained by Reuters “I saw the fire, I saw the smoke. It was dark, actually,” said another fellow passenger Paolo Delgado. “Then there was like an apparent smell or something. People were like, screaming all around. I don’t know, like panic.” Namita Singh 22 June 2022 04:41 1655868972 Plane evacuation criticised by emergency manager ICYMI: Steven Kuhr, took to Twitter to criticse the evacuation of the Red Air flight at Miami International Airport. “Luggage and roller bags on the tarmac. Unacceptable. The evacuation needs to be evaluated by @NTSB,” said Mr Kuhr, whose Twitter bio says he is an emergency manager. Graeme Massie 22 June 2022 04:36 1655866932 Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze ICYMI: Passengers screamed and fled from the scene of a flaming plane crash at the Miami International Airport, video shows. Just before 5:40pm on Tuesday, a Red Air flight arriving from the Dominican Republic had a landing gear failure upon arrival, sending a jet with 126 people sliding across runway nine at MIA. Graeme Massie 22 June 2022 04:02 1655865372 Latest picture of Miami airport crash A Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing is seen at Miami International Airport in Miami, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The remains of a radar tower can be seen wrapped around the plane’s wing. Graeme Massie 22 June 2022 03:36 1655863272 Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway ICYMI: A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials. The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin. Authorities say that three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal. All the details here. Graeme Massie 22 June 2022 03:01

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Miami plane crash - live: Aircraft with 126 passengers catches fire after crash landing at Florida airport