Miami plane crash – live: Aircraft of 126 crash lands at Florida airport as video captures passengers fleeing

Plane emergency at Miami International Airport

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.

The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.

Authorities say that three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.

The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at around 5.30pm when the incident took place.

The plane appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.

Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said.

