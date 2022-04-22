Mexican woman’s body found in cistern after her haunting last photo went viral

The story of the 18-year-old Mexican woman whose haunting last photograph was widely shared on social media in recent days came to a tragic end Friday after authorities say they found her decomposing body inside a subterranean water tank at a motel.

Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia described Debanhi Escobar’s body as being unrecognizable, adding that authorities were only to identify the young woman based on the crucifix necklace she wore around her neck and the clothing that she had been described to be wearing on the night she went missing nearly two weeks earlier.

The 18-year-old had last been seen on the night of 8 April in Nuevo León, Mexico, when she took a cab home after partying with her friends.

The picture, which shows Escobar standing on the side of the road staring off into the distance in a skirt and high-top sneakers, was captured by her driver, who says he snapped the photo to show that the young woman did indeed get out of his car alive on 8 April on the outskirts of the city of Monterrey.

Mario Escobar, the young woman’s father, was outside the roadside motel where his daughter’s body was unearthed from a 12-foot deep water tank, which the Associated Press reported ran alongside the facility’s pool.

“My daughter is dead. I don’t know what to do,” Mr Escobar told reporters outside the crime scene. “The prosecutors didn’t do their job correctly.”

Authorities have not disclosed any theories they have as to how the young woman’s body ended up in the tank, but they did report what initially tipped them off.

“The alert was sounded by hotel workers, because of the fetid odors coming from the cistern,” Mejia confirmed to the Associated Press.

