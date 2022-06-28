Metropolitan Police placed in special measures by watchdog

The Metropolitan Police has been placed in special measures by a watchdog.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary said the force was now being monitored through a process that “provides additional scrutiny and support to help it make improvements”.

The full report detailing the watchdog’s reason for the rare step has not been published, but it follows several scandals over crimes committed by officers, including the murder of Sarah Everard.

On Thursday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it was reopening its probe into Scotland Yard’s handling of a serial killer who targeted gay men.

Last year, an inquest found that failings by officers over the death of Stephen Port’s first victim probably contributed to the deaths of three others, because he was not caught.

Only three other forces in England and Wales are in the same category – Greater Manchester Police, Cleveland Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Official guidance says the process is used “if a force is not responding to a cause of concern, or if it is not succeeding in managing, mitigating or eradicating the cause of concern”.

Scotland Yard will be ordered to develop an “improvement plan” to address the issues identified by the inspectorate and may receive support from the National Police Chiefs’ Council and College of Policing.

