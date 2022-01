Meta has denied a report that claimed it had stopped work on its flagship software for the metaverse.

The company, previously known as Facebook, has staked much of its future on the technology. It not only changed its name to reflect its interest in the metaverse, but has put vast amounts of resources into developing the software, services and systems required to power it.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Meta denies report it has stopped work on software for the metaverse