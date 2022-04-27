Met Police officers who stopped and searched Bianca Williams face gross misconduct charge

Five Metropolitan Police officers who stopped and searched Team GB athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos are to face gross misconduct proceedings.

The couple were stopped in Maida Vale, west London, on 4 July 2020 while travelling with their baby in a car, and were both handcuffed and searched.

The officers will face a disciplinary panel that will decide whether allegations they breached professional standards are proven, according to the police watchdog.

A sixth officer will attend a meeting with force management for alleged breaches that were assessed as misconduct.

