Met Police officers admit sharing photos of murdered sisters on WhatsApp

Two Metropolitan Police officers have admitted sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp after being assigned to guard the crime scene.

PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 33, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The court heard that both men were assigned to guard the cordoned-off area where sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park in Wembley.

The constables were stationed on the cordon overnight on 7 June 2020, and took photographs of their bodies after entering the crime scene without authorisation.

The court heard that Jaffer sent information about his attendance to members of the public on WhatsApp, took photos and then shared them with other police officers and members of the public.

Lewis also sent information about his attendance to members of the public on WhatsApp, took photos and then shared them with other police officers.

They were arrested as part of a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

The pair, attached to the Met’s North East command unit, were both suspended from duty following their arrests on 22 June last year.

Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, from Colchester, Essex, were released on bail ahead of a sentencing hearing in December.

