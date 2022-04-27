A Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism officer has been jailed for five and a half years for arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage was handed the sentence at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

More follows…

Source Link Met Police officer who arranged to meet girl, 13, for sex jailed for five years