Met police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague while on duty

Posted on April 4, 2022 0

A Metropolitan police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.

PC Joseph Demir was a student officer at Hendon Training School, the Met’s training centre, when the incident is alleged to have happened on 10 March 2020.

The offence was reported on 1 July 2020, the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

PC Demir, who is attached to the Met’s North West Basic Command Unit, was charged by post on 9 March and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 5 April.

He was charged following an investigation by the force’s Directorate of Professional Standards and has now been placed on restricted duties.

A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded, the Met Police said.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Met police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague while on duty