Met police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague while on duty

A Metropolitan police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.

PC Joseph Demir was a student officer at Hendon Training School, the Met’s training centre, when the incident is alleged to have happened on 10 March 2020.

The offence was reported on 1 July 2020, the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

PC Demir, who is attached to the Met’s North West Basic Command Unit, was charged by post on 9 March and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 5 April.

He was charged following an investigation by the force’s Directorate of Professional Standards and has now been placed on restricted duties.

A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded, the Met Police said.

