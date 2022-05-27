Met Police officer charged with rape of woman in Brighton

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape following an alleged incident on Brighton beach.

Laurence Knight, 33, was arrested on July 28 last year after a woman reported being raped on the beach 11 days earlier.

He has been summoned to appear at Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court on June 23, Sussex Police said.

The sergeant, attached to Met Detention, has been suspended from duty.

Scotland Yard said he was off-duty at the time of the alleged offence.

