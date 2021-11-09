Met Police considering call to investigate ‘cash for honours’ allegations against Conservative Party

Scotland Yard is formally considering a call to investigate allegations of links between donations to the Conservative Party and the granting of peerages.

Peter Wishart, the Scottish National Party (SNP) Commons leader, wrote a letter to the Metropolitan Police saying that 22 of the Tories’ biggest financial contributors had been made members of the House of Lords in 11 years.

“Together they have donated some £54 million to the Tories,” he added. “I believe that it is only right to investigate whether these donations were, in fact, rewarded with honours.”

A decision on whether to launch a full investigation has not yet been made, and the allegations have not been formally assessed.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has received correspondence relating to recent media reports concerning the awarding of peerages.

“At this time, we are considering the contents of the correspondence.”

Mr Wishart’s letter, addressed to Dame Cressida Dick, asked the force to probe “potential criminal misconduct regarding the procurement of honours and membership of the House of Lords”.

The MP said the issue was governed by the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925, which makes it illegal to make donations in an attempt “to procure the grant of a dignity or title of honour”.

Mr Wishart pointed to an Open Democracy and Sunday Times investigation which, among other claims, found nine of the Conservative Party’s former treasures have been elevated to the House of Lords since 2010.

The Tories have denied any link between the donations and the nominations to sit in the Lords.

On Sunday, environment secretary George Eustice said: “They are philanthropists who give huge amounts to charity, who have been very successful in business and, therefore, on those grounds ought to be considered for the Lords.”

