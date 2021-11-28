Met police charge 19-year-old man with six counts of sharing extremist material

A London teenager has been charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist material.

Elias Djelloul was arrested at an address in east London on Friday, according to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. He was charged on Saturday for being in breach of Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 19-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police have said.

In a statement issued on the day of Mr Djelloul’s arrest, Met Commander Richard Smith urged the public not to hesitate in offering the police information about possible terror offenders, saying it “could well save” lives.

“Every day, teams within the Met and across counter terrorism policing nationally carry out proactive investigations to identify and target those we suspect of being involved in terrorism,” he said.

“We require the public to be our extra eyes and ears and I would encourage anyone who has information that could assist counter terrorism police to call us in confidence and share information.

“Your call won’t ruin lives, but could well save them.”

