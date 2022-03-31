A serving Metropolitan Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

It relates to a video which was circulated online on Wednesday and has been viewed by thousands of social media users.

Police said in a statement that it came to their attention just before 11.30pm last night (30 March).

The PCSO, who is attached to the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, remains in custody.

More follows…

Source Link Met PCSO arrested for ‘outraging public decency’ after video shared online