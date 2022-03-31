Met PCSO arrested for ‘outraging public decency’ after video shared online

A serving Metropolitan Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.
It relates to a video which was circulated online on Wednesday and has been viewed by thousands of social media users.
Police said in a statement that it came to their attention just before 11.30pm last night (30 March).
The PCSO, who is attached to the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, remains in custody.
