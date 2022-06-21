Met Office warns pollen levels will be very high all week across England

Pollen levels will be “very high” across the majority of the UK this week, the Met Office has warned.

It follows two weeks of high levels of “particularly potent” pollen, causing difficulties for hayfever sufferers.

The forecaster said Tuesday: “We are in the peak of the grass pollen season and levels are very high across the majority of the country today and tomorrow.”

Pollen levels across the UK on Tuesday (Met Office )

Pollen levels across the UK on Wednesday showing increased levels in Northern Ireland (Met Office)

Hot weather is largely behind increased pollen levels across the UK as the release of grass pollen – which the vast majority of hay fever sufferers are allergic to – in full swing.

Yolanda Clewlow, relationship manager for health and air quality at the Met Office, said that pollen grains may be more “potent” this year due to the weather Britain has seen in the past couple of months, which could be exacerbating symptoms.

“The potency of these pollen grains could be more intense this year, and that comes down to the weather we’ve had in spring,” she said.

“A warm and wet May, coupled with a relatively warm spring, means there’s a chance that the pollen that has developed is particularly potent, even if the amounts aren’t dramatically different.”

Pollen levels are particularly high across all of England on Tuesday with lower levels in Scotland and Northern Ireland. However, from Wednesday, Northern Ireland can also expect to see very high levels of pollen.

More follows…

