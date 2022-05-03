A surprise proposal briefly halted proceedings on the steps at the 2022 Met Gala as attendees watched on and cheered.

On Monday, as Entertainment Tonight interviewed guests on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a proposal took place on the iconic steps.

“When a surprise #MetGala proposal interrupts your interview!” the outlet tweeted, along with the interviewer’s excited reaction to the marriage proposal.

According toNBC News, Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs, was the one being proposed to during the exclusive fashion event on Monday evening.

In the clip, Cumbo could be seen responding with joy and tears as her now-fiancé kneeled on the red carpet.

Cumbo, who was wearing a gold-embellished satin dress and matching satin gloves in adherence with the Met Gala theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” then kissed her partner as she took the Tiffany ring box and embraced her fiancé.

The proposal was met with cheers from fellow attendees, with reporters asking Cumbo “what just happened”.

“I guess my fiancé just asked me to marry him,” she told reporters. “And this is an amazing, unexpected, wonderful … we’ve been together almost eight years now and we have a five-year-old son, and this is the best day ever.”

Cumbo then revealed that she was last at the Met Gala as a 15-year-old intern, before noting that it was an “honour” to be there.

On Twitter, the sweet moment was met with praise from viewers, with one person tweeting: “Y’all there is a whole proposal going on!!!!” while another said: “The proposal on the steps was SOOO CUTE BYE #MetGala.”

Source Link Met Gala red carpet interrupted by marriage proposal for Commissioner of NYC Cultural Affairs