Met Gala: Lily Allen joins fans in comparing Kylie Jenner’s wedding dress to her 2006 V Festival look

Lily Allen has joined fans in comparing Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look to an outfit she wore at a 2006 music festival.

Jenner was one of the most talked about names at Monday (2 May) night’s celebration of fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner child attended alongside her sisters, sporting a white ruffled wedding dress from Off-White with a white cap and mesh veil for the “Gilded Glamour” dress code.

While many fans were left baffled by Jenner’s style choice, a number hilariously compared it to a bridal-inspired look worn by Allen in her peak “indie sleaze” era from V Festival in 2006.

Performing at the festival, the “Smile” singer wore a white strapless dress and snapback.

One fan spotted the similarities between the two outfits, posting a picture to Instagram of the looks side by side with the caption: “@kyliejenner is giving off @lilyallen at the 2006 V Festival vibes.”

Allen reposted the picture to her own Instagram Story, simply captioning it: “Lol.”

The British singer also was in attendance at the annual event, alongside her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour. Allen wore Chanel.

