Met Gala: Kim Kardashian tries on Marilyn Monroe’s dress before red carpet

Posted on May 4, 2022

Kim Kardashian has described the measures she took to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s $4.8 million Bob Mackie dress as a “such a challenge.”

Kardashian wore the dress to the Met Gala on Monday (3 May) after spending 14 hours bleaching her hair as well as undergoing a strict regime of exercising, dieting, and wearing a sauna suit.

Before donning the dress on the red carpet – albeit only for a matter of minutes to minimise the risk of damage – Kardashian tried on a replica for size at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum.

