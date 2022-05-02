Met Gala fans reveal staff handed out pieces of red carpet ahead of event: ‘I need a piece’

Met Gala staff have supplied fans crowding the surrounding streets of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with an unforgettable souvenir – pieces of the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

The biggest night in fashion returns today, 2 May, to its pre-Covid-19 date, after it was cancelled and pushed back amid the pandemic.

The 2022 Met Gala, which will take place as it does each year at the New York City museum, will follow the theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” while the dress code has been listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour”.

Ahead of the exclusive event, fans gathered behind the barricades across the street from the museum for a chance to glimpse their idols, with this year’s gala expected to see attendees such as co-host Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

While the first celebrities are just beginning to arrive, fans were also treated to pieces of the event to take home, after staff began handing out small cut-out pieces of the red carpet, according to a TikTok user named Emma, who goes by the username @ilovetimothee, and who has been waiting outside the museum since 7am.

“They are cutting up carpet from the red carpet and throwing it at us,” she told viewers, before showing staff happily giving out pieces of the iconic carpet to cheers from fans.

The video has prompted both amused and envious reactions from viewers, with one person commenting: “They are DEDICATED to dispersing those lil carpet pieces I’m obsessed.”

“This is actually so sweet and thoughtful of them,” another person wrote, while someone else said: “That’s actually so cool.”

“I NEED A PIECE PLEASE,” one viewer added.

In another video, Emma revealed that this year’s red carpet consists of a blue, white and red pattern.

You can follow along live with our red carpet coverage of the 2022 Met Gala here.

