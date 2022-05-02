The 2022 Met Gala is officially here and back in its usual time slot, the first weekend of May, after being pushed back due to Covid-19.

The annual fashion extravaganza took place on 13 September last year and was cancelled the year before due to the pandemic. Tonight, nearly 400 celebrities will attend the event in New York City and walk the red carpet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour,” and is part two of an exhibit from the museum’s Costume Institute. The first part of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the theme of the 2021 Met Gala.

Per usual, Vogue’s Anna Wintour will be running the gala, just like she has since 1995, and has organised the celebrity guest list for the night. Along with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the event will be hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

Multiple stars will be posing on the red carpet tonight, and here are some of the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The tick, tick…BOOM! star arrived in sheer black dress by Moschino that featured puffy sleeves and a long train. She finished the look with her hair in a bun.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Met Gala 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet