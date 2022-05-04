MET Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Admits She Lost 7 Kgs To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe's Dress; Twitter Calls It Problematic

Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she arrived on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 wearing an iconic piece of clothing once worn by Marilyn Monroe. Kim wore the glittering beaded gown designed by Jean Louis in which Monroe sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, causing quite the scandal at the time. Now, the reality TV star has been receiving backlash and is being called out for admitting that she has lost 16lbs/7kgs in three weeks just to fit into the dress. Netizens took to Twitter and called out Kardashian for promoting and glorifying unhealthy body standards.

As per DailyMail, Kim Kardashian told La La Anthony, who hosted Vogue’s Livestream, that she eventually did not fit into the dress and was determined to fit into it. She said ‘I had this idea to put it on and to try it on, and they came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn’t fit me, and so I looked at them and said give me like three weeks, and I had to lose 16lbs, down today, to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge, it was like a role, I was determined to fit it.”

Kim later told Vogue that she was on an extremely strict diet and cut out all her carbs and sugar for three weeks. She said, “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Netizens called Kim K’s weight loss problematic and said that it was really unhealthy. One user wrote, “The fact that @KimKardashian, knowing the mass influence she has on humans around the world, would publicly announce, and “essentially encourage” rapid and dramatic weight loss for a “look”, is incredibly disappointing, extremely problematic, and ultimately really sad.” See more reactions here.

Kim Kardashian later took to her Instagram story and shared that she had a pizza and donut party with her beau Pete Davidson to eat all the carbs that she has missed out.

