MET Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Admits She Lost 7 Kgs To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe's Dress; Twitter Calls It Problematic

Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she arrived on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 wearing an iconic piece of clothing once worn by Marilyn Monroe. Kim wore the glittering beaded gown designed by Jean Louis in which Monroe sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, causing quite the scandal at the time. Now, the reality TV star has been receiving backlash and is being called out for admitting that she has lost 16lbs/7kgs in three weeks just to fit into the dress. Netizens took to Twitter and called out Kardashian for promoting and glorifying unhealthy body standards.

As per DailyMail, Kim Kardashian told La La Anthony, who hosted Vogue’s Livestream, that she eventually did not fit into the dress and was determined to fit into it. She said ‘I had this idea to put it on and to try it on, and they came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn’t fit me, and so I looked at them and said give me like three weeks, and I had to lose 16lbs, down today, to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge, it was like a role, I was determined to fit it.”

Kim later told Vogue that she was on an extremely strict diet and cut out all her carbs and sugar for three weeks. She said, “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Netizens called Kim K’s weight loss problematic and said that it was really unhealthy. One user wrote, “The fact that @KimKardashian, knowing the mass influence she has on humans around the world, would publicly announce, and “essentially encourage” rapid and dramatic weight loss for a “look”, is incredibly disappointing, extremely problematic, and ultimately really sad.” See more reactions here.

The fact that @KimKardashian, knowing the mass influence she has on humans around the world, would publicly announce, and “essentially encourage” rapid and dramatic weight loss for a “look”, is incredibly disappointing, extremely problematic, and ultimately really sad. — Asia Ver (@AsiaVeryHawt) May 3, 2022

Losing 16 pounds in three weeks is NOT HEALTHY. There is no healthy way to lose that much weight in that amount of time. That needs to be understood. Kim kardashian never misses a chance to gloat about weight loss that will further worsen the mental health of the fitness industry — 𝔉𝔬𝔵 𝔤𝔬𝔡𝔡𝔢𝔰𝔰 (@sailorfox31) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s comments on losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks are vile. Glorifying rapid weight loss when so many young women follow and admire her, no wonder eating disorders are rife. She should not be broadcasting it ever, let alone to her followers. #MetGala2022 — Rachel Murray (@raymurr614) May 3, 2022

the kim kardashian weight loss thing is fucked up and NOT okay to talk about on national television where the youth will find it and bring it to therapy to defend their eating disorders — Courtney Breiner (@court_breiner) May 3, 2022

i’m gonna say it and no one can change my mind:

fuck kim kardashian for deciding she NEEDED to wear a historical dress & then publicizing her extremely unhealthy weight loss to achieve that. the kardashians are already responsible for so many unhealthy beauty standards. fuck this — aly!! 💖 is STREAMING WD (TV) (@ninjaravioli7) May 3, 2022

Way to role model a healthy lifestyle for those that look up to you kimbo. One to two pounds per week is a healthy amount for a weight loss goal. — jill nesslage (@JillNesslage) May 4, 2022

TW: weight loss Fuck Kim kardashian. She knows what she’s doing. Don’t announce to the word that you lost 15 pounds in 3 weeks god fuck you — SF (@earlgreywolff) May 3, 2022

Why are we applauding Kim Kardashian for starving herself to fit into a dress she shouldn’t have even been allowed to wear? #MetGala — Shupette (@Shupette) May 3, 2022

@KimKardashian Please think about the influence of what you say. Discussing dangerous and extreme weight loss is inappropriate and harmful, do better. #MetGala — hayley (@h_millzzz) May 3, 2022

i know it’s not the first or the last time kim kardashian will talk about weight loss & body image in horrible ways but the video of her proudly saying she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks to fit into her met gala dress does not sit right w me. there’s no way to do that in any healthy way. — cath (@cathalyse) May 3, 2022

Sorry but @KimKardashian has daughters and sons that will see her extreme weight loss methods and think that is normal. Not to mention her “fans”. Promoting dangerous unhealthy behaviour that will fuel ED sufferers. She is so tone deaf it’s unreal. — Sel (@MancSel) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian later took to her Instagram story and shared that she had a pizza and donut party with her beau Pete Davidson to eat all the carbs that she has missed out.

