Met Gala 2022 Has Given Twitter The Newest Meme Fodder And Funny Is Back In Fashion Again!

The much-awaited Met Gala is here, and A-listers from Hollywood are leaving no stone unturned in flaunting their fashionable side as they walk down the red carpet. But like always, this year’s Met Gala event was also welcomed with a array of memes inspired by the bizarre outfits donned by the renowned names on the prestigious red carpet. Known as the extravaganza of the celebs, this year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Gilded Glamour’ – a time from the 1870s that focused on ‘excess grandiosity’ according to Vanity Fair, and while a few managed to ace it, others ended up becoming internet’s latest meme fodder.

While power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were also the host of the event, turned many heads with their captivating outfits, it was the ‘Gossip Girl’ diva’s colour-changing dress that won over the red carpet.

In a tribute to New York City, Actress Blake Lively stuns in a dress on the #MetGala red carpet that transformed from copper to green — representing the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Grand Central Terminal. https://t.co/JtneafrGTG pic.twitter.com/NiJluQRzfl — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 2, 2022

blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/vVJqsOrX86 — AARON (@lidolmix) May 2, 2022

However, the list of celebrties who turned into a meme fodder thanks to their outrageous red carpet choices included Kylie Jenner, Sebastian Stan, Gigi Hadid and many others. Check out what the internet had to say about their outfits here:

govinda inspiring generations once again pic.twitter.com/Tfom1eNzFW — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2022

Somewhere in an Indian forest, a family of porcupines are missing their quills! #MetGala things! pic.twitter.com/mOFkI61bBf — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) May 3, 2022

NATASHA POONAWALLA WORE SABYASACHI TO #MetGala Indian girls are winning the red carpet tonight! pic.twitter.com/FeqLdn6mC8 — kraz (@jungIibiIIi) May 3, 2022

when you’re anjali but you also gotta channel tina to impress rahul 😔 #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/OJ7pUxqABq — rercury in metrograde (@wahiladkiyaar) May 3, 2022

Apart from the now-viral celebs who have gained everyone’s attention with their red carpet fashion choices, Met Gala 2022 was also attended by Hugh Jackman, Alicia Keys, Jessica Chastain, Taylor Hill, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and many other A-listers.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Early Reviews Are In; Critics Call It ‘Scariest And Creepiest Film Marvel Has Ever Made’

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Met Gala 2022 Has Given Twitter The Newest Meme Fodder And Funny Is Back In Fashion Again!