Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.

Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.

After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the number of “bad” officers was “a very small percentage” but declined to offer an amount.

“We believe that most police officers follow the Constitution in their practices — most police departments do — and all police officers, I believe want to work in police departments that follow constitutional policing requirements,” Mr Garland said as the Louisiana senator repeatedly interrupted him to ask him to agree with different percentages.

After Mr Kennedy asked if the percentage was under five per cent, Mr Garland replied: “I don’t have the numbers. I think it probably is, but I, again, I don’t have any numbers for you”.

Continuing, Mr Kennedy shifted his inquiry to the percentage of police who the attorney general believes to be “racist”.

He asked: “Do you think most cops are racist?”

Mr Garland replied: “No, I do not”.

When Mr Kennedy complained that the former federal judge was not able to give an exact figure for how many police he believes are racist, Mr Garland apologised, telling the senator that he was not resisting answering, but he simply did not have a number to provide based on evidence.

“I just really don’t have any way of making that valuation,” he said.

After the senator asked for him to say what his “gut” told him and asked again if the percentage was under five percent, Mr Garland shot back: “One thing I’ve learned is to not give answers from my gut”.

“I don’t know the answer, I’m sorry,” he added.

