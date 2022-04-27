Merrick Garland fails to offer opinion on how many police officers he believes are racist

Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, appeared unwilling to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.

Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, failed to answer Louisiana Senator John Kennedy‘s question.

After being pushed on how many officers he believes are racist, the attorney general was asked if his “gut” told him if it was under five per cent.

“One thing I’ve learned is to not give answers from my gut,” he replied.

“I don’t know the answer, I’m sorry.”

