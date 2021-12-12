Mercedes have lodged a protest against the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and clinch his maiden world title.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mercedes lodge protest after Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 title win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix