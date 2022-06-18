Memorial unveiled to families of San Bernardino terrorist attack victims

A new memorial has been opened to the families of the 14 victims killed in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, which happened back in 2015.

It’s been six and a half years in the making, and the ‘Curtain of Courage’ is marked with Shannon Johnson’s final words as he shielded others on 2 December.

Johnson, a health inspector for San Bernardino County, spoke to his wounded coworker Denise Peraza — “I got you. Lord, have mercy”.

Environmental Health Services were attacked during an off-site training event at the Inland Regional Center.

