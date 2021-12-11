Memorial service marks 50th anniversary of Balmoral furniture company bombing

A memorial service has taken place for the victims of the Balmoral furniture company bomb on the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.

Four people, including two infants, were killed in the blast that went off without warning on the Shankill Road on December 11, 1971.

Among those in attendance were Jackie and Ann Nichol, whose son Colin Nichol was just 17 months old when he was crushed by a wall in his pram as a result of the bomb.

A plaque was donated on behalf of the Nichol family to mark the anniversary.

It read: “In memory of those who were killed at this spot, and in tribute to those who were injured, on 11th December 1971, by a sectarian, IRA murder gang.”

Local DUP councillor Brian Kingston said it was great to see such support in the community for the victims’ families.

He told the PA news agency: “It was a very poignant remembrance service, organised by the local community.

“I was very pleased to see Mr and Mrs Nicholl, father of Charlie Nicholl in attendance.

“It meant a great deal to them to see the support they have in the Shankill community.

“The ceremony was held on the very hour the bomb went off, 50 years ago today. It was quite emotional.”

He added: “That no-warning bomb was a depraved act of terrorism. We must never return to such indiscriminate violence.

“There is so much support for the victims family, we saw that today. We have to continue to give them that support, because these families are still grieving for their loved ones.

“This community continues to remember those victims.

“I was speaking to some of the older members of the community here in Shankill and they remember it like it was yesterday.”

More than 80 people attended the service on Saturday afternoon, including representatives from the PSNI the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Fire and Rescue Service.

The tragedy claimed four victims – Hugh Bruce, 70, Harold King, 29, Tracey Jane Munn, two, and Colin Nicholl, 17 months.

Another 19 people were injured in the attack, believed to have been carried out by the Provisional IRA.

It is widely believed that the bombing was a response to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) bombing of McGurk’s Bar a week earlier, which killed 15 Catholic civilians.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie tweeted: “50yrs ago this week we saw what terrorism offered society at the Balmoral furniture shop bombing & McGurks Bar bombing.

“Although half a century ago there are those who still feel the pain today. All deserve truth & justice.”

