‘Melissa’s life matters’: Reactions as Texas court pauses Melissa Lucio execution

Campaigners erupted in joy on Monday with the news that the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals had temporarily paused the planned execution of death row inmate Melissa Lucio.

“Just received word the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a stay of Melissa Lucio’s execution – remanding vital issues back to the trial court and securing justice for Melissa and for Mariah and the entire Lucio family. Praise God!” wrote Jeff Leach, a Republican state representative in Texas, on social media, one of a number of legislators who has gotten behind the bipartisan innocence movement around the case.

Lucio, who was scheduled to be put to death this Wednesday, was given the death penalty for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, though advocates argue the mother of 14 was wrongly implicated in the death and the victim of a coercive police investigation.

“Melissa’s life matters,” Professor Sandra Babcock, director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide and one of Melissa’s attorneys, said on Monday in a statement. “The Court’s decision paves the way for Melissa to present evidence of her innocence that should have been heard by the jury that condemned her to death fourteen years ago. As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and intimate partner violence, and now locked away for these past 15 years, Melissa’s voice and experiences have never been valued.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

