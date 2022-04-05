Melissa Lucio execution – latest: Kim Kardashian appeals to Texas governor as juror says death sentence wrong

Efforts underway to commute, delay mother’s scheduled execution

Kim Kardashian has called on Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio, 53, a mother of 14 and domestic violence victim whose lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing her two-year-old daughter after hours of police interrogation.

Lucio’s execution by lethal injection is set to take place on 27 April following the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Her lawyers say that her daughter died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas.

She denied beating the child more than 100 times during the aggressive interrogation. Her lawyers say she was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit.

On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution.

However, in an editorial in the Houston Chronicle on 3 April, Johnny Galvan Jr, a juror at her trial wrote he feels he was misled about the facts of the case and that he then succumbed to “peer pressure” in changing his sentencing vote from life in prison to the death penalty.

In a letter last month to the Board of Pardons and Paroles and to Governor Abbott, 83 Texas House members said executing Lucio would be “a miscarriage of justice”.

