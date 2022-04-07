Melissa Lucio execution – latest: Expert argues woman is innocent as lawmakers cry ‘miscarriage of justice’

Efforts underway to commute, delay mother’s scheduled execution

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.

The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.

Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.

Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.

On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.

Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.

Show latest update 1649298649 What do Melissa Lucio’s lawyers say led to her ‘false’ confession? Lucio, 53, would be the first Latina executed by Texas and the first woman since 2014. Only 17 women have been executed in the US since the Supreme Court lifted its ban on the death penalty in 1976, most recently in January 2021. In their clemency petition, Lucio’s lawyers say that while she had used drugs, leading her to temporarily lose custody of her children, she was a loving mother who worked to remain drug-free and provide for her family. Lucio has 14 children and was pregnant with the youngest two when Mariah died. (Provided by the family of Melissa Lucio) Lucio and her children struggled through poverty. At times, they were homeless and relied on food banks for meals, according to the petition. Child Protective Services was present in the family's life, but there was never an accusation of abuse by any of her children, according to Vanessa Potkin, one of Lucio's attorneys who is with the Innocence Project. Lucio had been sexually assaulted multiple times, starting at age six, and had been physically and emotionally abused by two husbands. Her lawyers say this lifelong trauma made her susceptible to giving a false confession. In the 2020 documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa, Lucio said investigators kept pushing her to say she had hurt Mariah. "I was not gonna admit to causing her death because I wasn't responsible," Lucio said.

What have Texas lawmakers said about Melissa Lucio's case? On 25 March, 83 Texas House members signed a letter asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to either cancel or commute Lucio's impending execution. Representative Jeff Leach, R-Plano, who describes himself as a conservative Republican and a death penalty supporter, led off a news conference calling the trial of Lucio a miscarriage of justice, Spectrum News 1 reports. "I have never seen a more troubling case than the case of Melissa Lucio," said Mr Leach, the chair of the Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee. "The six of us, in conjunction with our House colleagues, are asking for the Board of Pardons and Paroles to spare her life and delay her execution, which is currently scheduled in about a month on April 27." Mr Leach was joined by Representatives Joe Moody, D-El Paso; Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston; Lacey Hull, R-Houston; Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas; and James White, R-Hillister. "Typically, Republicans have been hesitant or reluctant to talk about the question of the integrity of the death penalty, and I think that's the wrong approach. I know it's the wrong approach," Mr Leach said. "I encourage legislators to ask the tough questions and to review the documents, the transcripts, the case file, to call us or call her attorneys, and to figure out where you are on this case, one way or another." His colleague Mr Moody, added: "It is easy to dismiss people like Melissa Lucio. In fact, the system is set up for us to forget her and treat her as less than human. That's the way it's been set up for years and years. For years, in this body, it was easy to ignore issues that touch the justice system because we think of those people as less than human and we throw them away. No more."

What can Governor Greg Abbott do to stop Melissa Lucio's death sentence? Governor Greg Abbott can grant a one-time, 30-day reprieve. He can grant clemency if a majority of the paroles board recommends it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (The Monitor) The board plans to vote on Lucio's clemency petition two days before the scheduled execution, Rachel Alderete, the board's director of support operations, said in an email to the Associated Press. A spokesperson for Governor Abbott's office did not return an email seeking comment. Mr Abbott has granted clemency to only one death row inmate, Thomas Whitaker, since taking office in 2015. Whitaker was convicted of masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother. His father, who survived, led the effort to save Whitaker, saying he would be victimised again if his son was executed. Lucio's supporters have said her clemency request is similar in that her family would be retraumatised if she's executed. "Please allow us to reconcile with Mariah's death and remember her without fresh pain, anguish, and grief. Please spare the life of our mother," Lucio's children wrote in a letter to Governor Abbott and the board. Which US states still have the death penalty, and who uses it the most? Twenty-seven states across America still have the death penalty. They are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky. Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Uta,h and Wyoming. Find out more:

Why end the death penalty? The Independent and the nonprofit Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) have launched a joint campaign calling for an end to the death penalty in the US. The RBIJ has attracted more than 150 well-known signatories to their Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty – with The Independent as the latest on the list. We join high-profile executives like Ariana Huffington, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson as part of this initiative and are making a pledge to highlight the injustices of the death penalty in our coverage.

Voices: I'm an expert in false confessions. Texas is executing an innocent woman Gisli H Gudjonsson writes that the Melissa Lucio case is one of the most tragic she has come across in her 40-year career.

How being a 'bad mother, bad wife and bad woman' became a death warrant Women are vastly outnumbered by men on death row across America. But experts say the small number who are sentenced to death usually break society's expectations of a 'good woman'. Melissa Lucio is one of them as Rachel Sharp reports. Juror says he was wrong to succumb to peer pressure over death penalty One of the jurors who sentenced Melissa Lucio to death has written a newspaper editorial claiming he was misled and pressured during the mother's trial for murdering her two-year-old daughter. Johnny Galvan Jr wrote in The Houston Chronicle that he was wrong to succumb to "peer pressure" and change his vote from a life sentence to the death penalty, or they'd "be there all day" if he didn't. Justin Vallejo reports.

Background to Melissa Lucio's death sentence Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of killing her two-year-old daughter Mariah the year before. Her lawyers argue a confession was given under duress and she says herself that she did not do it, and has aksed Governor Greg Abbott for clemency with her execution date less than a month away. Rachel Sharp reports on the case for The Independent.

Why people are rallying to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio in Texas Supporters ranging from Kim Kardashian to Texas Republicans calling for halt to execution, Josh Marcus explains why the case is attracting so much attention.

