Meghan Markle’s hat sold out of store just hours after platinum jubilee appearance

The hat worn by Meghan Markle at the Queen’s platinum jubilee has already sold out of stores despite making only a brief appearance in London today.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by her husband Prince Harry, was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office.

Markle, 40, paired the dress with a large brim boater hat featuring a navy blue ribbon, which was designed by British milliner Stephen Jones. The “Granville” hat is handmade from sinamay tulle and grosgrain ribbon and is priced at £1,344 ($1,686.66).

According to the Stephen Jones online store, the dramatic boater hat is inspired by the designer’s love of France, naming the boater hat after a region in Normandy. The elegant hat worn by Meghan Markle has already sold out in mere hours since her platinum jubilee appearance.

As the mother-of-two watched the Trooping the Colours parade, she doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three. She was pictured playfully shushing the young royals as they overlooked the Horse Guards Parade.

This was not the first time a fashion item worn by Markle has sold out within minutes. On 22 May, the duchess joined her husband at a charity polo match in Santa Barbara, California. For the occasion, Markle channeled Pretty Woman in a polka dot blouse and white Khaite Bermuda shorts, which are still sold out weeks later.

Markle’s impact on the fashion industry doesn’t stop there. According to Elle UK, Meghan’s outfits sparked a 216 per cent increase in searches for similar pieces worn by the duchess in 2019.

Fans praised the duchess online for her showstopping hat and navy blue dress.

“Meghan Duchess of Sussex aka Miss Sold out! The hat is already sold out people,” tweeted one fan.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is super gorgeous in that Hat!” said another Twitter user.

“I need Meg’s hat. Like NOW,” tweeted someone else.

Another fan was not far off with their prediction: “Meghan!! That hat is gonna be sold out soon!!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the UK has been much anticipated ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from the royal family in 2020. The couple arrived in the UK this week for the weekend’s celebrations with their children, three-year-old Archie and 11-month-old Lilibet.

Lilibet, who’s name was inspired by Queen Elizabeth, will turn one on Saturday. This will be the first time their daughter is visiting the UK.

