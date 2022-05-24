Meghan Markle’s father Thomas is reportedly in hospital after suffering stroke

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle is reportedly in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

On Tuesday, it was reported by TMZ that the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father had been loaded by paramedics into an ambulance on Monday night in Tijuana, Mexico.

The 77 year old, who was reportedly planning to fly to the UK in the next few days for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, was then taken to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, according to the report.

Markle was reportedly unable to speak and was said to have been communicating with paramedics by writing his symptoms on a piece of paper.

On Tuesday, presenter Dan Wootton also reported on Markle’s stroke, with the journalist claiming that Meghan’s father is currently receiving “urgent medical treatment” in hospital.

According to Wootton, the duchess’s father was meant to appear on a TV special about the Platinum Jubilee on his GB News show in the coming days.

In a statement to the DailyMail, Markle’s daughter Samantha Markle confirmed that her father is recovering in the hospital, with the 57 year old stating that he “just needs peace and rest”.

“My father is recovering in hospital,” she said. “We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest.”

More follows…

