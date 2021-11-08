Meghan Markle’s brother writes apology letter after previously urging Prince Harry to call off wedding

Thomas Markle Jr has written another letter to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in which he apologised to the couple after previously urging Prince Harry to call the royal wedding off.

In 2018, prior to the wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the duchess’s half-brother wrote a letter to the duke criticising his sister and informing the royal that it was not “too late” to call off the wedding.

However, on Monday, during an episode of Big Brother VIP Australia, Thomas 55, apologised to the couple in an open letter.

In the new letter, the 55-year-old claimed that the disparaging statements he’d made about his estranged half-sister in his previous letter “came from a very dark and hurt part” of his heart, before insisting that he is not a “mean person at all”.

The Big Brother VIP star began the letter, which he read aloud on the show, by explaining that he is “sorry from the bottom of my heart” for the “awful mean letter” that he wrote prior to the royal wedding.

“And I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart… I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything,” he continued, according to the outlet.

Thomas then went on to claim that the original letter was written out of “hurt” and confusion upon his alleged learning that Meghan described him as a “distant” family member.

“I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together and all I could do was put up a defence wall to protect my heart,” he continued. “I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it.”

According to the 55-year-old, he also struggled with the instant attention that came when Meghan’s relationship with Harry became “known to the world,” with Thomas claiming that he “along with everyone in our family became public figures overnight” and that he had “no more privacy”.

“And let me tell you it was very, very stressful to have to deal with [that] all alone and no help at all,” he said, describing the experience as a “real nightmare”.

However, according to the duchess’s half-brother, “knowing” what he knows now, he would turn back the clocks if he could.

“I would have never tried to communicate any of my feelings in the media. I feel like a complete a** for what I have done, and I am truly sorry for that,” he said. “Meg, if I could really turn the clock back, I would truly tell you that I am so, so proud of you and truly I am so happy for you and Harry. And I love you.”

Thomas then assured the duchess that she will always be his little sister and his family, before acknowledging that he couldn’t “be more proud” that Meghan has started a family of her own with Prince Harry.

In the letter, the duchess’s older brother then referred to his original letter, in which he described his sibling as “a jaded, shallow, conceited woman,” as “quite possibly the biggest mistake of my life”.

The 55-year-old concluded the letter expressing his hope that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find a way to accept his “sincere” apology “because this is the real Tom Markle Jr”.

“I truly love you guys and I want you to know that about me,” he continued, adding: “I wish you Megan, Harry, Archie and Lily the happiest, most loving life possible. Sincerely, your big brother, Tom.”

During the episode, Thomas was also reportedly asked what it was like growing up with the duchess, with the Big Brother VIP star claiming that it was “fun” and that Meghan’s “first nickname as a child was Flower,” according to the DailyMail.

“In her bedroom she had these really, really decorative coloured flowers over her crib. And when she would wake up, that would be the first thing that she would see,” he recalled.

The reality TV show star’s apology comes after he previously claimed in his previous letter to Prince Harry that the duchess was “obviously not the right woman for you” and that he was confused as to why the royal didn’t “see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees”.

At the time, Thomas, who had not seen his sister since 2011, also expressed dismay over a lack of invitation to the royal wedding.

While Meghan is close to her mother Doria Ragland, she has a complicated relationship with her father Thomas Markle and his side of the family, which includes her half-brother and her half-sister, Samantha Markle.

The Independent has contacted a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

